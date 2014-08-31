The University of Oregon Ducks kicked off the 2014 football season at home Saturday against the South Dakota Coyotes.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns then ran for one more before sitting out the second half, leading the third-ranked Ducks to a 62-13 victory. The Ducks have won 10 straight home openers.

Mariota's 62-yard touchdown pass to Dwayne Stanford on Oregon's first series of the game gave him the Ducks' career record for touchdowns with 79, surpassing Joey Harrington.

The Oregon State Beavers opened their season at Reser Stadium against Portland State. The Beves looked sluggish in the first half trailing 14-13 to the Vikings. But in the second half, Oregon State forced 5 turnovers and took the lead for good on Garrett Owen's 26-yard field goal with 10:58 to play in the third quarter. The Beavers went on to win 29 to 14.

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