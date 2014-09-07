The number 3 ranked Oregon Ducks settled criticism Saturday about the teams toughness on defense, as they defeated 7th ranked Michigan State 46 to 27. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns at Autzen. The Ducks rallied after being down 24 to 18 at halftime. Mariota's three touchdown passes in what was considered a premier nonconference matchup gave him 69 for his career, a new Oregon record. Freshman Royce Freeman finished with 89 yards rushing on 13 carries.

The Oregon State Beavers jumped ahead 31 to 7 on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors by halftime Saturday night. Quarterback Sean Mannion threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns in Aloha Stadium. Hawaii scored the final 23 points of the game against the Beaves, including 16 points in a four-minute stretch early in the fourth quarter.

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