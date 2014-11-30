The University of Oregon Ducks continued their winning streak against in-state rival Oregon State in the 118th Civil War game yesterday (Saturday). The Ducks routed the Beavers 47 to 19 in Corvallis.

The Ducks went into Reeser Stadium focused on finishing the regular season with a victory against their arch-rivals. The Beavers needed a win just to be bowl eligible. Quarterback Marcus Mariota put on a show throwing for 367 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 39 yards and two more scores. The Heisman candidate praised his teammates for the season they've shared.

Mariota: "This is a team sport. You know, without those guys, we wouldn't be where we are at today. You know we have so many dynamic players and so many guys up front that are solid and have gotten so much playing time right now, again, hats off to those guys. And they really are the offense and how we play is really up to them."

The Ducks will face Arizona Friday night in the Pac-12 championship game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The Wildcats have won the last two meetings and are the only team to beat Oregon this season. The Beavers ended their season losing six of their last seven games.