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Ducks Defeat Cal, First Conference Win at Autzen

KLCC | By Anni Katz
Published November 8, 2015 at 9:10 AM PST
Daily Emerald

Vernon Adams threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns, and the University of Oregon became bowl eligible with a 44-28 victory over slumping California last night.

When asked what he'll improve before next Saturday's game against Stanford, coach Mark Helfrich looked at the big picture.

Helfrich: "Every one. Every one, in every phase. You know, offensively, defensively, special teams. There's always mistakes you make that are magnified in defeat or concealed in victory. And again, go in there and own the good things you did and repair the things we need to repair."

Yesterday was Oregon's first conference victory at Autzen Stadium this season after earlier losses to Utah and Washington State.

And a little further north in Corvallis, UCLA beat Oregon State 41-0 yesterday to keep alive its PAC-12 title hopes. The Beavers are rebuilding under first-year coach Gary Andersen and remain the only winless team in conference play.
Tags
Sports CalUO DucksCoach Mark HelfrichDucks Football
Anni Katz
Born and raised in Eugene, Anni started at KLCC in 2000 as a reporter and co-host of Northwest Passage. After graduating from the University of Oregon, Anni moved to New York City. She worked in education for several years before returning to her true love, journalism. Anni co-founded and co-hosted Dailysonic, a narrative-based news podcast. She interned at WNYC's On The Media, then becoming WNYC's assistant producer of Morning Edition.
See stories by Anni Katz