Both Pac-12 Football match ups in the South Willamette Valley resulted in losses for the home teams on Saturday.

In the Pac-12 game of the week, the University of Oregon Ducks came in to their match-up ranked No. 20 facing No. 7 Stanford. The Ducks started strong and led 24-7 at the half. While the Cardinal rallied back, the Ducks still led the entire game until the final second when a Stanford field goal tied it up and sent the game to overtime. Stanford then took the lead with their overtime touchdown and the Ducks failed to match, losing 38-31.

In Corvallis, Oregon State was no match for Arizona. While the Beavers and Wildcats were tied at 7 at the end of the first quarter, Arizona continued to score quarter after quarter, while the Beavers didn’t see another touchdown until the fourth. In the end the Beavers fell to the Wildcats with a final score of 34-14.