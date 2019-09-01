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Ducks Lose Lead In Final Seconds, Hand Win To Auburn

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published August 31, 2019 at 9:43 PM PDT
Oregon Football Facebook

Oregon football dropped the first game of the year to Auburn on Saturday night in Dallas with a final score of 27-21.

The No. 11 Ducks held the lead from their first touchdown early in the first quarter, and went into halftime with an 8-point lead. But No. 16 Auburn capitalized on an Oregon scoreless fourth, and took the lead with only 9 seconds left on the clock. A final Hail Mary by Justin Herbert went out of the endzone, giving Auburn the comeback win.

Justin Herbert was 28 of 37, throwing for 242 yards and one touchdown on a pass to Spencer Webb. CJ Verdell and Darrian Felix rushed for one touchdown each.

Oregon hosts Nevada (1-0) next Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Copyright KLCC, 2019
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Sports University of Oregon2019 College FootballUniversity of Oregon FootballDucks Football
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross