Ducks Lose Lead In Final Seconds, Hand Win To Auburn

Oregon football dropped the first game of the year to Auburn on Saturday night in Dallas with a final score of 27-21.

The No. 11 Ducks held the lead from their first touchdown early in the first quarter, and went into halftime with an 8-point lead. But No. 16 Auburn capitalized on an Oregon scoreless fourth, and took the lead with only 9 seconds left on the clock. A final Hail Mary by Justin Herbert went out of the endzone, giving Auburn the comeback win.

Justin Herbert was 28 of 37, throwing for 242 yards and one touchdown on a pass to Spencer Webb. CJ Verdell and Darrian Felix rushed for one touchdown each.

Oregon hosts Nevada (1-0) next Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

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