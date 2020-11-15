Oregon State was scoreless in the second half, falling to Washington on Saturday, 27-21.

OSU’s first score came in the first quarter after Hamilcar Rashed Jr. blocked a punt and defensive back Jaydon Grant capitalized with a touchdown. Beaver B.J. Baylor’s second quarter rushing touchdown marked his first of 2020. The Beavers’ Jermar Jefferson rushed for 133 yards and had one touchdown in the loss.

The Beavers' defense held the Huskies to only a field goal in the second half.

Four Oregon State football student-athletes missed Saturday night’s game due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols: Sebastian Briski, Kyrei Fisher, David Morris and Junior Walling.

The Beavers (0-2) are scheduled to host Cal on Nov. 21 in Corvallis.

Copyright 2020, KLCC