Oregon State rallied late in the game, but it wasn’t enough as the Beavers lost to Utah 30-24, in Salt Lake City Saturday. It was the first win for the Utes (1-2).

Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan made his first collegiate start and passed for 202 yards and one touchdown.

OSU’s Avery Roberts finished with a career-best 21 tackles. He now has at least 10 tackles in four consecutive games. Roberts has at least 10 tackles in seven of his 16 career games as a Beaver. The 21 tackles are also the most by an FBS player in a single-game this season.

The loss put the Beavers at 2-3 for the year, including their big win over Oregon (3-2) in November.

Up Next:

OSU hosts Stanford (2-2) on Saturday in Corvallis.