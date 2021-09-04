Oregon State Football lost their 2021 season opener against Purdue Saturday. The Beavers fell to the Boilermakers by a final score of 21-30 in Indiana. This was only the second meeting between the two teams since they first met in 1967.

Sam Noyer got the start at quarterback for the Beavers. OSU’s B.J. Baylor scored on a nine-yard rush early in the 1st quarter, giving them the early lead and their only score of the first half.

After 30 minutes of play, Oregon State was down by six heading into the half.

Chance Nolan took over as quarterback for the Beavers at the tail end of the 3rd quarter. With Nolan at the helm, the 4th quarter was the most fruitful for the Beavers: they scored on a seven-yard rush by Tyjon Lindsey with under 5 minutes to go, and Baylor scored his second rushing TD with under 3 minutes left. But Purdue answered to each OSU score and the Boilermakers prevailed.

Up Next: Oregon State hosts Hawaii Saturday, Sept. 11 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.



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