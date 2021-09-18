Oregon State football dominated the University of Idaho Saturday in Corvallis. The Beavers beat the Vandals by a final score of 42-0.

OSU quarterback Chance Ryan passed for 175 yards and 3 touchdowns. B.J. Baylor had 11 carries for 69 yards and two TDs in the win. Deshaun Fenwick, Champ Flemings, Tyjon Lindsey, and Teagan Quitoriano each had one TD for the Beavers.

The win moved OSU to 2-1 this year.

This was the 44th meeting between the Vandals (1-2) and the Beavers, though the two teams hadn’t met since 2006.

Up Next:

OSU takes to the road to face USC next weekend.

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