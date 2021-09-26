Oregon State hadn’t beat USC in Los Angeles since 1960- until Saturday. The Beavers downed the Trojans 45-27 at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

OSU quarterback Chance Nolan was 15/19, scoring four touchdowns and passing for 213 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

Jack Colletto and Tyjon Lindsey each scored two touchdowns for the Beavers. Tre’Shaun Harrison and Teagan Quitoriano each grabbed one TD in the win.

On the defense, Alton Julian and Rejzohn Wright grabbed two interceptions from USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

Up Next:

Oregon State (3-1) returns home to host Washington (2-2) on Sat. Oct. 2.

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