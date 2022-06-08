South Eugene Ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals this week

An ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene is ranked first in its division ahead of a major tournament.

The annual High School National Invite begins this Friday (June 10) in Richmond, Virginia. The South Eugene Gender Diverse Ultimate Frisbee Team is ranked number one in the girl’s division, with the team accepting members of any gender identity.

It’ll be the first time a gender-diverse team from Oregon will play in the event, which had been canceled over the last two years due to the pandemic.

A GoFundMe drive to raise $4,000 to get the team to nationals went $406 over goal.

