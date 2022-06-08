© 2022 KLCC

South Eugene Ultimate Frisbee team heads to nationals this week

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published June 8, 2022 at 9:50 AM PDT
SEGDUF_Team.png
Jesse Donohue
/
The South Eugene Gender Diverse/Girls Ultimate Frisbee team.

An ultimate Frisbee team from Eugene is ranked first in its division ahead of a major tournament.

The annual High School National Invite begins this Friday (June 10) in Richmond, Virginia. The South Eugene Gender Diverse Ultimate Frisbee Team is ranked number one in the girl’s division, with the team accepting members of any gender identity.

It’ll be the first time a gender-diverse team from Oregon will play in the event, which had been canceled over the last two years due to the pandemic.

A GoFundMe drive to raise $4,000 to get the team to nationals went $406 over goal.

