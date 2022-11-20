Oregon Tech athletes released from hospital after crash in Florida

Members of Oregon Tech’s cross-country team have been released from the hospital after a serious car crash in Florida on Friday.

The Oregon Institute of Technology men’s team and one member of the women’s team was traveling in a van from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championships. The crash in Gainesville involved a semi-truck and other cars. It closed both lanes of Interstate 75 and sent 10 people to the hospital.

“We ask that you provide emotional support to our student-athletes, the coaching staff, and their families during this difficult time,” an announcement read Friday.

Later in the night, a memo from Oregon Tech President Nagi Naganathan said team members had received care at four different hospitals and were released.

Naganathan said school leaders are helping arrange hotel rooms and air travel for the athletes, and that they look forward to soon welcoming them back to Klamath Falls.

