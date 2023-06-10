© 2023 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Duck baseball is one win from the College World Series

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published June 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM PDT
GoDucks.com

Playing in front of a home crowd, Oregon advanced to within a game of the College World Series yesterday.

Bennett Thompson hit two home runs, Drew Cowley singled in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Oregon rallied from an eight-run deficit to beat Oral Roberts 9-8, breaking the Golden Eagles’ 21-game win streak.

Oregon (41-20), which won the second regional title in program history last week, can punch its ticket to the College World Series with a win over Oral Roberts (49-12) today in the best-of-three series.

The Ducks have made only one previous CWS appearance — in 1954, and they lost both games.

The Golden Eagles have to win Saturday and Sunday to advance to their second CWS, and first since 1978.

Today’s game starts at 6pm.

