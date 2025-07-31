© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene's track and field scene heads into the last laps of 2025

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published July 31, 2025 at 6:01 AM PDT
Track and field stadium as seen from the outside, with a tall tower at the left side of the image.
Karen Richards
/
KLCC
Former UO standout Raevyn Rogers, seen here on the tower at Hayward Field, is entered in the 800-meter race. The first round of the event is Thursday, July 31. Semifinals are Friday, and the final is set for Sunday.

The final track and field meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field this year is coming up.

The USA Track and Field Outdoor and Para Championships is a four-day meet. It will choose the U.S. team for September's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, as well as the U.S. team for the Para Championships in New Delhi, India, later that month. The two big events have never been held together in one place before: Paralympic Track and Field merged with USATF in January.

According to Travel Lane County’s Andy Vobora, the 2023 USATF championships generated about $8 million for the local economy.

This year’s meet adds the influx of para athletes, “which means more hotel room stays or short-term rental stays" said Vobora. "It will certainly bring in some additional fans, family and friends of those athletes who are competing, and their coaches and staff having to eat and drink while they’re here.”

The event's website lists 400 para athletes who are qualified to compete. Vobora noted that restaurants and stores closest to hotels or Hayward Field will see the most traffic, and encouraged residents to continue to eat out and shop.

Several athletes with ties to the University of Oregon are expected to compete, including Cole Hocker in the 1500-meter dash, Cooper Teare in the 5K, Jaida Ross in the shot put, Jadyn Mays in the 200-meter dash and Jenna Prandini in the 100- and 200-meter dash. A complete list of entries is at the USATF website.

The meet runs Thursday through Sunday.
Tags
Sports USA Track and Field Outdoor ChampionshipsHayward FieldTrack & FieldAndy VoboraTravel Lane County
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards
Related Content