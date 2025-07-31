Eugene's track and field scene heads into the last laps of 2025

The final track and field meet at Eugene’s Hayward Field this year is coming up.

The USA Track and Field Outdoor and Para Championships is a four-day meet. It will choose the U.S. team for September's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, as well as the U.S. team for the Para Championships in New Delhi, India, later that month. The two big events have never been held together in one place before: Paralympic Track and Field merged with USATF in January.

According to Travel Lane County’s Andy Vobora, the 2023 USATF championships generated about $8 million for the local economy.

This year’s meet adds the influx of para athletes, “which means more hotel room stays or short-term rental stays" said Vobora. "It will certainly bring in some additional fans, family and friends of those athletes who are competing, and their coaches and staff having to eat and drink while they’re here.”

The event's website lists 400 para athletes who are qualified to compete. Vobora noted that restaurants and stores closest to hotels or Hayward Field will see the most traffic, and encouraged residents to continue to eat out and shop.

Several athletes with ties to the University of Oregon are expected to compete, including Cole Hocker in the 1500-meter dash, Cooper Teare in the 5K, Jaida Ross in the shot put, Jadyn Mays in the 200-meter dash and Jenna Prandini in the 100- and 200-meter dash. A complete list of entries is at the USATF website.

The meet runs Thursday through Sunday.

