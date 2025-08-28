© 2025 KLCC

UO and OSU football prepare to kick off their seasons

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:52 PM PDT
A man answers questions behind a microphone at a desk.
University of Oregon
Oregon Head Football Coach Dan Lanning answers questions at a press conference on Aug. 25, 2025.

Saturday is opening day for area college football, and both the Beavers and the Ducks have home games.

Oregon faces the Montana State Bobcats, who were unbeaten last year until losing in the final game of the FCS Playoff. FCS is the lower-tier category of Division 1 NCAA football.

UO Head Coach Dan Lanning said when the Bobcats outrush the other team, they win, and stopping them will be key.

“There are some unknowns about the opponent because it is game one and they’ve had some changes just like we have," said Lanning. "The thing I’m probably most proud of in fall camp is there’s not a day where I was like, ‘We didn’t get work accomplished today.’ We got better every day.”

Lanning said he enjoys practice, but his favorite part of the year is coaching games.

“Regardless of the result," he said, "we’re whoever we are on Saturday. I hope it’s not remotely close to who we become ... but I think this will be a good starting point.”

Oregon State hosts Cal this weekend. Last year, the Beavers fell to the Bears 44 to 7.

Second-year head coach Trent Bray said it won’t be a warm-up game, and the team will have to bring their best.

The Ducks kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday; the Beavers at 7:30 p.m.
Sports University of Oregon Duck FootballOregon State Beaver FootballDan LanningAutzen stadiumReser Stadium
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards