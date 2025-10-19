No. 8 Oregon follows first loss with 56-10 romp over Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dante Moore passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Oregon followed its first loss of the season with a 56-10 romp over Rutgers on Saturday night in the first meeting between the schools.

A week after falling 30-20 to Indiana at home, Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games.

“I was expecting our players to play with an edge," Oregon coach Dan Lanning said. “I was expecting them to execute and do their job at a really high level. I thought the things that we were asking our guys to do, that they were able to do, and they did that tonight.”

Noah Whittington ran for 125 yards and two TDs and the Ducks piled up 750 total yards — 415 rushing and 335 passing — for the most yards against a Power 4 school this season.

“I'm very disappointed in those numbers,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “I have to take a hard look at everything and everyone. I'll have to have some tough nights and days here and figure out what we need to do. We're not at that level right now.”

Moore directed the Ducks to five TDs in their first six possessions.

“He (Moore) was playing with joy,” Lanning said. "You see the smile on his face, and there’s still gonna be some moments that he’s gonna want back, some opportunities that we missed and some things that we can improve. But overall, I thought he executed the plan that we asked him to execute at a high level.”

The Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4) have not beaten a ranked team in 16 years, the longest active streak in college football. They managed just 202 total yards with quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis constantly under pressure. He was 8 of 25 for 79 yards, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times.

Oregon had eight plays of 30 yards or longer.

The takeaways

Oregon: After a sub-par performance against Indiana, Moore made it look easy against the overmatched Scarlet Knights, completing 15 of his 20 passes.

Rutgers: After two consecutive bowl bids, the Scarlet Knights are in jeopardy of missing the postseason.

Fab frosh

Defensive back Aaron Flowers continued his sterling play, recording five tackles, forcing a fumble and intercepting a pass.

Poll implications

This was an overwhelming bounce-back win for the Ducks and should move them up a few notches in the poll - keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Home away from home

Ducks' fans were in full roar, spoiling Rutgers' sellout homecoming game. "I wanted to make sure I gave some high fives there at the end, because for them to come all the way across literally, all the way across the nation to be here and support us was unbelievable to experience that in an away stadium.”

Up next

Oregon: Hosts Wisconsin on Oct. 25.

Rutgers: At Purdue on Oct. 25.

