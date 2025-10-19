© 2025 KLCC

Everett Merrill

  • Oregon quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Piscataway, N.J.
    Sports
    No. 8 Oregon follows first loss with 56-10 romp over Rutgers
    Everett Merrill
    Dante Moore passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Oregon followed its first loss of the season with a 56-10 romp over Rutgers on Saturday night in the first meeting between the schools. A week after falling 30-20 to Indiana at home, Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games. Noah Whittington ran for 125 yards and two TDs and the Ducks piled up 750 total yards — 415 rushing and 335 passing — for the most yards against a Power 4 school this season. The Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4) have not beaten a ranked team in 16 years, the longest active streak in college football.