Everett Merrill

Dante Moore passed for 290 yards and four touchdowns and No. 8 Oregon followed its first loss of the season with a 56-10 romp over Rutgers on Saturday night in the first meeting between the schools. A week after falling 30-20 to Indiana at home, Oregon (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) extended the nation’s longest road winning streak to 10 games. Noah Whittington ran for 125 yards and two TDs and the Ducks piled up 750 total yards — 415 rushing and 335 passing — for the most yards against a Power 4 school this season. The Scarlet Knights (3-4, 0-4) have not beaten a ranked team in 16 years, the longest active streak in college football.