Oregon State basketball coach Wayne Tinkle fired after 12 seasons

Oregon State has dismissed basketball coach Wayne Tinkle after 12 seasons with the Beavers, the school announced Thursday.

Oregon State went to the NCAA Tournament twice during Tinkle's tenure, including a run to the Elite Eight after winning the Pac-12 Tournament title in 2021.

The Beavers are 16-14 overall and 9-8 in West Coast Conference play this season. They finish the regular season on Saturday at Santa Clara before the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas next week.

Tinkle has the option of remaining with the team for the rest of the season but has not yet announced a decision.

“We are grateful to Wayne for his dedication to Oregon State and for the leadership he has provided our men’s basketball program,” said Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes. “He has represented Beaver Nation with integrity and commitment. As we approach the dawn of the new Pac-12 era, we believe it is in the best interest of our men’s basketball program to transition to its next chapter. These decisions are never easy, but we are focused on positioning our program for sustained success in a rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape.”

Oregon State is 175-204 overall under Tinkle. He was head coach at Montana before joining the Beavers, leading the Grizzlies to three NCAA Tournament appearances in eight seasons.

Oregon State said the search for a new head coach would begin immediately.

The new coach will shepherd the Beavers into a new Pac-12 era. Oregon State and Washington State were the only two schools remaining when the conference collapsed in the summer of 2023 because of realignment. But the league will relaunch next year with the Beavers and Cougars joined by Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Gonzaga, San Diego State, Texas State and Utah State.

Copyright 2026 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.