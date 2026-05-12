The Benton County Spring Stampede all-girls rodeo returns for its 4th year

When Benton County Rodeo Committee Chairman Nicole Schrock pitched an all-girls rodeo, she wasn’t sure what the reaction would be.

She had recently competed in an all-girls rodeo in Yamhill and saw the community it created for female competitors. Taking inspiration from that event, she wanted to create an annual opportunity for female rodeo competitors to take center stage.

“For me, this was an opportunity to build a pipeline of women who had the opportunity to compete on an even playing field, and build that confidence,” said Schrock.

Schrock first launched the Larry Bell Memorial All Girls Rodeo at the Benton County Fair, and after its success she launched this event, the Spring Stampede.

“Ours is the only one of its kind, so we're the only two all-women's rodeos in the state of Oregon,” said Schrock.

Schrock said the response from the community, including competitors, event sponsors, and fans has been overwhelmingly positive.

“The all-girls rodeo has become a shining spark for our rodeo committee, and it's really been a rising star for us that's helped engage our community in a way that we just dreamed could happen,” said Schrock.

The 4th annual Spring Stampede is this Saturday, May 16, at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Corvallis. Spectators will see a variety of rodeo events including barrel racing, rough stock, and team roping.