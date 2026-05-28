NCAA Baseball: Oregon earns No. 11 seed, hosts regional featuring Oregon State

Oregon Baseball is set to host an NCAA Regional tournament this weekend, and for the first time it will include their in-state rivals, Oregon State.

The Ducks are the 11 seed this year and are hosting regional action at PK Park for the second consecutive season. They earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament after a runner-up finish to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon lost in 11 innings after leading the No. 1 Bruins with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Beavers also earned an at-large berth after playing as an independent for the second consecutive season.

Oregon will take their 40-16 record into the Eugene Regional with the Beavers (43-12), former Pac-12 foe Washington State (30-26), and Yale (30-13-1).

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski says hosting a regional tournament is an honor, and with the addition of OSU, it’s even more significant.

“Now that we're not in the same league, we get a chance to do this, I think it's great,” said Wasikowski after the regional teams were announced this week. “I think it's great for the fans. It's two good baseball teams that are in a Regional where there's four teams, and let's not be shortsighted. The other two teams that are in a regional are really good as well.”

In national rankings, the Ducks are No. 15 and the Beavers are No. 8. The two teams have never met in the postseason.

Game one of the Eugene regional pits OSU against Washington State Friday at 12:06 p.m. That game will be televised on ESPNU.

Oregon will face off against Yale in Game two, Friday at 5:06 p.m. The Ducks / Bulldogs game will be televised on ESPN+.