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NCAA Baseball: Oregon earns No. 11 seed, hosts regional featuring Oregon State

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published May 28, 2026 at 11:38 AM PDT
A baseball game at a stadium.
GoDucks.com
An undated photo of PK Park, where the Eugene Regional kicks off on Friday, May 29, 2026.

Oregon Baseball is set to host an NCAA Regional tournament this weekend, and for the first time it will include their in-state rivals, Oregon State.

The Ducks are the 11 seed this year and are hosting regional action at PK Park for the second consecutive season. They earned an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament after a runner-up finish to UCLA in the Big Ten Tournament. Oregon lost in 11 innings after leading the No. 1 Bruins with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The Beavers also earned an at-large berth after playing as an independent for the second consecutive season.

Oregon will take their 40-16 record into the Eugene Regional with the Beavers (43-12), former Pac-12 foe Washington State (30-26), and Yale (30-13-1).

Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski says hosting a regional tournament is an honor, and with the addition of OSU, it’s even more significant.

“Now that we're not in the same league, we get a chance to do this, I think it's great,” said Wasikowski after the regional teams were announced this week. “I think it's great for the fans. It's two good baseball teams that are in a Regional where there's four teams, and let's not be shortsighted. The other two teams that are in a regional are really good as well.”

In national rankings, the Ducks are No. 15 and the Beavers are No. 8. The two teams have never met in the postseason.

Game one of the Eugene regional pits OSU against Washington State Friday at 12:06 p.m. That game will be televised on ESPNU.

Oregon will face off against Yale in Game two, Friday at 5:06 p.m. The Ducks / Bulldogs game will be televised on ESPN+.
Tags
Sports University of OregonOregon State University BaseballUniversity of Oregon BaseballNCAA Regional
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross