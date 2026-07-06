Corvallis School Board approves contract for Osborn Aquatic Center repairs

The Corvallis School Board has approved a contract for repairs at the Osborn Aquatic Center.

The $5.2 million contract with Eagle Mountain Construction was approved at the July 1 meeting. This covers structural roof repairs caused by corrosion that was discovered in 2024.

The center has only been partially operational since the corrosion was discovered. This has interrupted swim team meets and other community events that the center typically hosts.

The district says there’s still a $1.2 million funding gap for other critical repairs, including an HVAC system replacement and a new pool liner. If the funds are not raised by next May, these portions of the contract will be canceled until the district can secure funds.

Corvallis School Board Chair Luhui Whitebear said the community is ready to have the aquatic center back, and this contract approval is a step in the right direction.

“And as has been mentioned already, we do have a little bit more to go, and this is a major milestone for our community and we're celebrating each one of those little steps,” Whitebear said.