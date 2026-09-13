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No wins for Ducks, Beavers in second weekend of college football season

KLCC
Published September 13, 2026 at 6:47 AM PDT
Images of Beavers and Ducks logos
Aubrie Cross
/
KLCC
Both the Beavers and the Ducks suffered losses in the second weekend of the 2026 college football season.

The Ducks suffered their first loss of the 2026 season yesterday, falling to Oklahoma State, 39-31, in a stunning upset of No. 6 Oregon.

The Ducks, ranked No. 2 in the preseason, already showed some vulnerability in their season-opening win over Boise State. Yesterday's loss was a blow to the team's hopes for a national title.

Oregon entered this game as a 23 1/2 point favorite.

The Ducks will look to bounce back Friday when they host Portland State.

Oregon State gave No. 13 Texas Tech all it could handle last night, but the Red Raiders ultimately pulled away for a 35-24 victory.

The Beavers stayed within striking distance throughout, before Texas Tech took the lead for good on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 6:31 remaining.

Oregon State will host Montana on Saturday.
Tags
Sports Ducks FootballBeavers Football
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