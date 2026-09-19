Moore throws for 4 TD passes as No. 21 Oregon routs Portland State 84-0

Dante Moore threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Oregon followed a stunning upset at Oklahoma State last weekend with an 84-0 romp over Portland State on Friday night.

The victory, coach Dan Lanning’s 50th in 59 games at Oregon (2-1) was the 40th in the Ducks’ nation-leading active nonconference home winning streak and the third-largest margin of victory in school history.

“Obviously, the result of this game is somewhat to be expected,” Lanning said. “We have a better team, and no disrespect to Portland State, but that’s what that’s the way it should look when you execute the way we’re supposed to execute.”

It was Oregon's largest margin of victory in Autzen Stadium history, and Oregon’s 12 touchdowns are its most ever. Portland State’s 103 yards of offense was tied for third fewest allowed by the Ducks.

The 84 points were also the most in the modern day by the Ducks.

Portland State (0-4) has lost seven consecutive games dating to its 1-11 2025 season.

Portland State quarterback Gabe Downing was 8 for 20 for 101 yards and threw three second-half interceptions — two to Ducks freshman Jett Washington.

Oregon freshman Messiah Hampton entered while junior receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who led the Ducks in receiving yards through the first two games, didn’t play after warming up with the team.

Hampton caught six passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns as Oregon built a 49-0 lead by halftime in what amounted to a get-right game before it enters conference play next week with a trip to No. 12 Southern California.

“We call (Hampton) the Prince of New York,” Moore said. “He’s someone that has been so dedicated, had a great spring ball, had a great fall camp. He’s just someone that just puts the work in and when his number isn’t called, he’s still going to put the work in. And when he had his number called today, I mean, he does that at practice. We’re all not surprised.”

Oregon’s opening salvo took just 3:12 — an eight-play, 72-yard drive that ended in the first of Jordon Davison’s two touchdowns.

Davison finished with 81 yards and two touchdowns. Moore added a pair of long passing touchdowns, one to an uncovered Dakorien Moore on a busted coverage, and another down the sideline to Stewart to complete a 28-point first quarter.

Freshman tight end Kendre Harrison scored his first career touchdown on a 10-yard reception as Oregon rotated through its depth chart in the final three quarters. Andrew Olesh, Brady Bidwell, Tradarian Ball and Brandon Smith also scored their first collegiate touchdowns in the second half.

Bounceback Ducks

Oregon went into the season ranked No. 2 and was considered a possible contender for the national championship. But a lackluster opener against Boise State and then the 39-31 loss at Oklahoma State sent the Ducks tumbling down the rankings from No. 6 to 21.

Lanning said the performance against the Vikings was important as the team prepares for the Big Ten Conference slate.

“This isn’t completely a measure of the games that we’re going to have to face and what we’re going to have to do in the future with the teams that we’ll face,” Lanning said.

Up next

Oregon travels to Los Angeles to play No. 12 Southern California next Saturday, while Portland State visits Weber State.