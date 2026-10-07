Oregon men's basketball coach Dana Altman announces his retirement

Longtime Oregon Ducks men's basketball coach Dana Altman is retiring effective immediately, the school announced on Wednesday.

Altman, 68, took over ahead of the 2010-11 season and is the winningest coach in Oregon history with a 382-182 record. The Ducks made nine NCAA Tournament appearances over that span, including a Final Four berth in 2017.

Oregon also won four Pac-12 regular season titles and four Pac-12 tournament titles during his tenure.

Over the course of his 37-year career as a head coach, Altman's record is 792-425. Before he came to Eugene, Altman was the head coach at Creighton for 16 years.

“I have had to make two really tough decisions in my coaching career,” said Altman. “The first was leaving Creighton, a place my family and I dearly loved, to come to Oregon. This is the second," Altman said in a statement. "I’ve loved every minute of coaching here, and stepping away is difficult and truly painful. I love coaching, it’s what I know best and what I’ve been fortunate enough to do for almost five decades. I’m going to miss my coaches, my players and our incredible fans more than I can express. But I know this is the right thing to do at this time."

Oregon will begin the national search for Altman's successor after the season. Assistant coach Tony Stubblefield will coach the Ducks for the 2026-27 season.

The Ducks struggled last season, going 12-20, and the program lost nine players to the transfer portal and three to graduation in the offseason.

Stubblefield has spent two stints as an assistant to Altman at Oregon. He left to become head coach at DePaul from 2021-24 before returning to the Ducks.

“Winning 382 games over 16 years, including making nine NCAA Tournaments and a Final Four, is an incredible track record. But the record book tells only part of the story,” Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said. “Dana and Reva have given so much of themselves to this university and to the young men who played for him, and we thank him for all his contributions to Oregon student-athletes, the game of basketball, and the University of Oregon.”

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