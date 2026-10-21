Oregon coach Dan Lanning says 'appropriate action' will be taken after wide receiver's arrest

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning said he's still gathering information about the arrest of wide receiver Evan Stewart and that appropriate action will be taken.

Stewart was arrested on charges of driving under the influence early Sunday, following the Ducks' come-from-behind 17-14 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night. Stewart was booked into Springfield Municipal Jail, according to the Springfield Police Department.

“There was an incident this weekend that didn’t match our standard here in our program,” Lanning said Monday night. “There will be an appropriate action taken. Still gathering some details with what that situation looks like. But that would be handled internally. I’m not gonna respond to any other questions about that. We’re gonna handle that with our guys."

Lanning said the incident was unfortunate because it cast a shadow on the Ducks' win.

Stewart did not play in the game against the Cornhuskers because of an undisclosed injury. He has 27 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns this season after missing all of last season because of a right patellar tendon tear.

Oregon (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) is at Illinois (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday.