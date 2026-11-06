Oregon volleyball to host top-ranked Nebraska in sellout match at Matthew Knight Arena

It will be a packed house at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday as No. 12 Oregon volleyball hosts top-ranked — and undefeated — Nebraska.

It will be the first sellout volleyball match in the arena's history.

The Ducks (19-3, 10-2 Big Ten) have won 10 straight home matches coming into Saturday’s game, which will have more than 12,000 fans in attendance.

Oregon second-year coach Trent Kersten acknowledges that a few thousand Ducks fans usually show up for home games, but Nebraska’s fanbase is known for traveling to support its team.

“Let's show them how special it is to be here in Eugene, you know? Whether they're wearing red or green, I think let's welcome them to Eugene and show them what a great volleyball environment is going to look like,” Kersten said. “They're traveling a long way and I'm sure there's going to be a lot of green in the crowd, too, and I think it'll be a really special night.”

Kersten, who came to Oregon in 2025 after its inaugural season in the Big Ten in 2024, said playing for Big Ten crowds is very different from his experience leading Loyola Marymount in the West Coast Conference.

“I used to not think much of away environments, and part of that was the gyms and the environments we were playing in,” he said. “Once you got to the Big Ten, all of a sudden you really feel what that's like. And to play in front of thousands of people on any given night is pretty special, and I’m really grateful to our community for just falling in love with this team and coming out and spending their time with us.”

Nebraska (23-0, 12-0 Big Ten) is alone atop the Big Ten standings , while Oregon is tied for second with Wisconsin (16-6, 10-2 Big Ten).

First serve for the Ducks-Cornhuskers match is set for 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.