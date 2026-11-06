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Oregon volleyball to host top-ranked Nebraska in sellout match at Matthew Knight Arena

KLCC | By Love Cross
Published November 6, 2026 at 8:27 AM PST
Oregon volleyball players celebrate during a 2026 home match.
GoDucks.com
Oregon volleyball players celebrate during a 2026 home match.

It will be a packed house at Matthew Knight Arena Saturday as No. 12 Oregon volleyball hosts top-ranked — and undefeated — Nebraska.

It will be the first sellout volleyball match in the arena's history.

The Ducks (19-3, 10-2 Big Ten) have won 10 straight home matches coming into Saturday’s game, which will have more than 12,000 fans in attendance.

Oregon second-year coach Trent Kersten acknowledges that a few thousand Ducks fans usually show up for home games, but Nebraska’s fanbase is known for traveling to support its team.

“Let's show them how special it is to be here in Eugene, you know? Whether they're wearing red or green, I think let's welcome them to Eugene and show them what a great volleyball environment is going to look like,” Kersten said. “They're traveling a long way and I'm sure there's going to be a lot of green in the crowd, too, and I think it'll be a really special night.”

Kersten, who came to Oregon in 2025 after its inaugural season in the Big Ten in 2024, said playing for Big Ten crowds is very different from his experience leading Loyola Marymount in the West Coast Conference.

“I used to not think much of away environments, and part of that was the gyms and the environments we were playing in,” he said. “Once you got to the Big Ten, all of a sudden you really feel what that's like. And to play in front of thousands of people on any given night is pretty special, and I’m really grateful to our community for just falling in love with this team and coming out and spending their time with us.”

Nebraska (23-0, 12-0 Big Ten) is alone atop the Big Ten standings, while Oregon is tied for second with Wisconsin (16-6, 10-2 Big Ten).

First serve for the Ducks-Cornhuskers match is set for 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Tags
Sports University of Oregon AthleticsOregon VolleyballDucksBig Ten
Love Cross
Love Cross joined KLCC in 2017. She began her public radio career as a graduate student, serving as Morning Edition Host for Boise State Public Radio in the late 1990s. She earned her undergraduate degree in Rhetoric and Communication from University of California at Davis, and her Master’s Degree from Boise State University. In addition to her work in public radio, Love teaches college-level courses in Communication and Sociology.
See stories by Love Cross