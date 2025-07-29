Search Query
Local News
Local News
The Shortcut
The Shortcut
Local News
The Shortcut
The Shortcut
Amplifying Oregon Voices
Detroit Lake Reservoir
Environment
Salem approves emergency declaration over drinking water
Amanda Linares
The declaration is tied to an upcoming deep drawdown of the Detroit Lake Reservoir, which is set to take place next fall, by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.