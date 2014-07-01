Lane Transit District and the Amalgamated Transit Union reached agreement on a three-year labor pact hours before its existing contract expired.

The new contract was arrived at just in time to meet the current contract’s July first expiration. It grants annual cost of living increases of two, two point 75, and 3 point 35 percent respectively through 2017.

L-T-D’s Andy Verbora says its labor negotiations have come a long way from 2005, when the union went on strike:

Verbora: “Since that period work groups have worked during the interim period of the contract to work on specific issues.”

One curious aspect of the contract: The continuation of an annual shoe allowance, increased from 75 to 85 dollars. Verbora says this was negotiated historically by the need of maintenance workers for steel-tipped shoes and now is extended to all 226 L-T-D employees.

Verbora says L-T-D will offer everyone free rides throughout its system July 4th.

Verbora: “That’s followed up quickly by next week’s Oregon Country Fair. Again, we’re providing some service out to the Fair.”

And the Country Fair’s sponsorship will allow free rides system-wide during the Fair.