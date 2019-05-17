After a two-month reprieve, construction crews will finally shut down a major route that’ll affect Eugene traffic beginning Monday.

CLARIFICATION: An ODOT spokesperson says one, not both lanes, will be closed starting 5/20/19.

The Sixth Avenue on-ramp for Eastbound 105 will close for four weeks, as work to construct a bridge rail and seismic reinforcement gets underway.

Credit Brian Bull / KLCC / KLCC

ODOT spokesperson Angela Beers-Seydel says this will all result in safer -and stronger- commutes.

“These are bridges that were built in the late 60s, early 70s," says Beers-Seydel.

"And they’re really reaching the end of their lifespan. When we’re done, we’ll have a much more seismically resilient structure.”

The Seventh Avenue on-ramp for Eastbound 105 will also close one of two lanes starting Monday, though that will last just ten days.

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