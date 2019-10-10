The No. 13 ranked University of Oregon football team is hosting Colorado for a rare Friday night game at Autzen stadium this week.

Eugene Police say with a 7pm kick-off and people commuting to and from work and school, drivers should expect traffic delays.

Officials encourage drivers not going to the game to take alternate routes to avoid the congested areas in the Ferry St./Coburg Rd. area. They suggest fans plan ahead and consider walking or biking to Autzen to alleviate traffic congestion.

While the Lane Transit District will not offer their usual Park & Ride service from Eugene Station, Springfield Station, or Thurston High School, all other Autzen Exress services will remain the same. For more information visit LTD.org.

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