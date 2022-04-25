© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Transportation

Oregon DMV: Prepare for Real ID now

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 25, 2022 at 12:52 PM PDT
If you plan to take a commercial flight next year, you’ll need to make sure to have a Real ID by May 2023.

Beginning May 3, 2023, federal identification requirements will no longer include a standard Oregon driver’s license or ID card when passing through airport security.

Although that requirement’s still a year away, Oregon DMV officials are urging state residents to get the Real ID to avoid any last minute rushes. Spokesperson Lauren Mulligan said a passport or U.S. Military ID can also be used in 2023. However…

“If you don’t have a passport and you always use your driver’s license, unless you get a real ID card, you won’t be able to use that driver’s license to board starting in May of next year.”

The DMV requires Real ID applications to be done in person, not online. People are strongly encouraged to visit Oregon.gov/realID to learn more, including what documents are necessary for the new federal travel requirement.

Brian Bull
