Oregon DMV: Prepare for Real ID now

If you plan to take a commercial flight next year, you’ll need to make sure to have a Real ID by May 2023.

Beginning May 3, 2023, federal identification requirements will no longer include a standard Oregon driver’s license or ID card when passing through airport security.

Although that requirement’s still a year away, Oregon DMV officials are urging state residents to get the Real ID to avoid any last minute rushes. Spokesperson Lauren Mulligan said a passport or U.S. Military ID can also be used in 2023. However…

“If you don’t have a passport and you always use your driver’s license, unless you get a real ID card, you won’t be able to use that driver’s license to board starting in May of next year.”

The DMV requires Real ID applications to be done in person, not online. People are strongly encouraged to visit Oregon.gov/realID to learn more, including what documents are necessary for the new federal travel requirement.

