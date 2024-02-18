Oregon receives $10 million to repair electric vehicle chargers

Oregon has received a $10 million dollar grant to repair broken, or malfunctioning electric vehicle charging stations across the state.

Matt Noble, Oregon Department of Transportation spokesperson, said broken charging stations have made electric vehicles impractical for many Oregonians.

“Maybe five, ten years ago, EV drivers were having more of a range anxiety. It was: 'Can my EV reach a charging station?'” he said. “That's really shifted in the last couple of years to 'I'm confident my EV can get me there, but when I get there will the charging station actually be working?'"

Noble said the goal is to create an accessible, reliable network of stations.

"The more folks that can see an EV fitting into their lives, getting them where they need to go, than those people will be more inclined to consider an EV for their next vehicle purchase,” he said. “The more EVs we can get on our roads, that will reduce emissions from transportation, and that's one of the best ways to address climate change.”

Noble said the Federal government has identified around 135 eligible charging stations around the state. The companies that own those stations will need to come up with 20% matching funds to be eligible for the program.

According to ODOT, there are about 2,900 EV charging ports available for public use in Oregon total and about 80,000 registered electric vehicles in the state as of September.

Noble said the state is still developing a timeline to roll out the repair program.

