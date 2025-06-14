Oregon parks commission changes rules to allow e-bikes on wet portion of most beaches beginning July 1

This story was originally published on LincolnChronicle.org and is used with permission.

Beginning July 1, electric-assisted bicycles will be allowed in most areas of Oregon state parks where regular bicycles currently are allowed, and on almost all wet-sand stretches of the state’s 363 miles of ocean beaches.

Those changes were unanimously approved recently by the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Commission.

“E-bikes are definitely growing in popularity and the commission decided that it was time to take a look at rules pertaining to them,” Stefanie Knowlton, public information officer for the state parks and recreation department, told the Lincoln Chronicle. “We looked at the balance between access to public lands for different kinds of options and protections of existing resources.”

The decision followed a number of public hearings and opportunities for public comment on the topic of expanding where e-bikes can be used in state parks and along the beach.

The new rules allow e-bikes on all trails and paths in state parks currently used by regular bicycles. It does not expand e-bike use to trails that do not currently allow bicycles, such as hiking-only or equestrian-only trails.

Previously, e-bikes were restricted in state parks to trails at least eight feet in width where traditional bicycles are permitted.

Under current state rules, e-bikes on beaches are limited to areas where motor vehicles are allowed. The revised rules will now allow e-assisted bikes on wet sand beyond designated vehicle access areas. Their use will be prohibited in dry sand, dunes and protected habitat areas, such as the 40 miles of beach that are designated snowy plover nesting sites from March 15 - Sept. 15 each year.

The rules pertain to class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes, which encompass pedal-assist-only bikes with top speeds of 20 mph through bikes with pedal assist, throttle and a top speed of up to 28 mph.

Any two-wheeled vehicle above that is considered a motor vehicle and will not be allowed on state parks trails or wet sand beaches.

The commission’s decision to alter rules pertaining to e-bikes came after two virtual meetings and a public involvement process that elicited 165 comments. Of those, 123 expressed concerns primarily about speed differences and safety hazards on narrow trails. A total of 38 comments supported the language for the proposed changes.

Jeanne Gile, owner of the Safari Town Surf Shop in Lincoln City, said the rule changes may be sufficient for her to purchase e-bikes to rent.

“We have people come in all the time asking to rent e-bikes,” she said. “But because they aren’t allowed on the beaches around here, we just haven’t moved ahead to add any to our inventory. With the new changes, we’ll definitely consider buying some.”

