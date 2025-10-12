© 2025 KLCC

A celebration of walking all month in Lane County

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published October 12, 2025 at 6:27 PM PDT
All the artwork for Walktober is by Erick Wonderly-Varela, a freelance illustrator and muralist based in Eugene, Oregon
wewalklane.org
All the artwork for Walktober is by Erick Wonderly-Varela, a freelance illustrator and muralist based in Eugene.

All this month, Lane County residents are encouraged to get out and walk around.

This is the third year, Lane Council of Governments has organized Walktober.

“I mean beyond just the fact that Walktober is a fun play on words, we know that this is a great time that people enjoy the outdoors, enjoy the changing leaves and the crisp fall air and just a great time to get out walking around,” said Julia Woolley, transportation marketing specialist with LCOG.

The monthlong celebration of walking includes group walks. For example, on Oct. 18, Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon will lead a walk through the Washburne District and the new Mill Street pedestrian and bicycle facilities.

That same weekend in Springfield, local artist and educator Krista Raasch will lead a slow-paced meander, “and use the 19th Century French idea of a flaneur to explore sketching, photography, and texture rubbings to create impressions of what everyone sees out there,” said Woolley.

Later in the month, there’s a bird tour of the University of Oregon campus.

There’s also a “coffee shop hop” throughout the month with a passport and drink discounts at local coffee places.

You can also log your walks for prizes over the month.
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
