Free automobile light repair clinic offers quick fixes across Eugene and Springfield

A group of mechanics and car enthusiasts are running free automobile light repair clinics in Eugene and Springfield.

The light repair clinic was created with the Neighborhood Anarchist Collective a little over a year ago as a way for mechanically-inclined volunteers to repair headlights and brake lights for no cost.

Sam Yergler, one of the founders of the clinic, said he wanted to help people avoid interactions with law enforcement. Fixing headlights and brake lights could help prevent people from getting pulled over.

“It’s a proactive step that we can take to keep people from having police encounters," said Yergler.

The clinic has replaced bulbs in about 80 cars so far, with repairs taking just 10 minutes per car for a standard bulb replacement. If a repair needs more work than a bulb replacement, the volunteers can give advice on next steps for repairs.

The automobile light repair clinic is every first Tuesday of the month from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at rotating locations in Eugene and Springfield. Location updates can be found on the Neighborhood Anarchist Collective website or Instagram.

Multiple types of lightbulbs are available for free, or you can bring your own bulbs. The clinic is bilingual, with English and Spanish speakers available to assist with repairs.