No. 10 Oregon survived a fourth quarter push by UCLA Saturday, notching a 34-31 win in Pasadena. This moves the Ducks to 6-1 on the year.

Oregon’s defense gave up 14 in the first quarter, before Travis Dye scored two touchdowns to even it up midway through the second quarter. UCLA reclaimed the lead 17-14 just before heading into halftime.

The second half of the game saw two more TDs from Dye and a 43-yard rushing TD from quarterback Anthony Brown.

With fewer than two minutes left in the game with the Ducks up 34-31, UCLA’s quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson was injured and freshman QB Ethan Garbers took over for the Bruins (5-3). UCLA drove 22 yards before Oregon’s DJ James intercepted the ball with 0:48 seconds left to seal Oregon’s victory.

Travis Dye set a new FBS record with four touchdowns on four consecutive carries. Overall Dye had 14 carries for 35 yards.

Brown went 29-for-39 with 296 yards in passing. He threw two interceptions

Oregon’s win came on a day that saw No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 7 Penn State suffer upsets.

Up Next:

The Ducks host Colorado (2-5) Saturday, Oct. 30.

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