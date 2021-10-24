After a slow start, Oregon State rallied and defeated Utah 42-34 Saturday in Corvallis. The Beavers are 4-0 at Reser Stadium this year.

OSU was down 24-14 at the half before scoring 21 in the third and another 7 in the final quarter to secure the win.

Oregon State, the conference leader in rushing yards per game, rushed for 260 yards. B.J. Baylor lead the Beavers with 152 yards and a touchdown.

OSU’s Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown. Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan was 14 of 19, passing for 208 yards and two TDs.

Oregon’s defense stopped Utah (4-3 overall, 3-1 Pac 12) twice on fourth down from the 2-yard line. Avery Roberts had 16 tackles, seven of them solo.

The win moved the Beavers to 5-2 for the year, 3-1 in Pac 12 play. Oregon State is tied with No. 10 Oregon (6-1 overall, 3-1 Pac 12 play) for the lead in the Pac 12 North. The Beavers have had several notable victories this year. They notched their first win vs. USC in Los Angeles since 1960, snapped a 9-game losing streak vs. Washington, and with Saturday's win, snapped a 5-game losing streak vs. the Utes.

Up Next:

The Beavers travel to Berkeley to face Cal (2-5 overall, 1-3 in Pac 12) on Saturday, Oct. 30.

