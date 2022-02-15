Stolen truck recovered, Eugene man likely facing additional charges of mail theft and check fraud

A Eugene man is now in custody after being found driving a truck

Lane County Sheriff's Office. / LCSO Interior of the stolen truck shows evidence of stolen items, including mail and checks.

that was recently reported stolen from Junction City.

35-year-old Rickey Lee Drummond Junior was arrested by a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy Sunday. The truck had stolen goods, including mail, identification, and checks from 35 victims from four Oregon counties. Some checks appeared to have been fraudulently altered. Several victims have shared information that has built probable cause for Drummond’s arrest, and charges of theft and fraud.

Drummond was lodged at the Lane County Jail on charges for stealing the truck and other people’s mail.

While specific charges have not been released, stealing mail is a federal crime as the U.S. Postal Service is a government agency. Penalties can be serving up to five years in prison, paying a $250,000 fine, or both.

