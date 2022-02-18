© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Eugene Starbucks employees and teamsters rally in support of fired Memphis workers

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published February 18, 2022 at 4:23 PM PST
StarbucksRally_01_021822.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Lonnie Douglas (center, with bullhorn) of Eugene-Springfield Solidarity Network leads chants outside the Starbucks store at Franklin and Villiard today.

Today, about three dozen labor activists rallied outside the Starbucks on Franklin Boulevard. It was to show solidarity for Memphis Starbucks workers who were recently fired.

StarbucksRally_05_021822.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Labor group supporters and local Starbucks workers gathered to show support for Memphis Starbucks employees who were fired while trying to form a union.

The Eugene rally was one of many held nationwide in support of what’s become known as the “Memphis 7.” They were fired this month after talking to a Tennessee news station, and say it was for trying to form a union. Starbucks has said the workers violated store policy.

Leonard Stoehr is with Teamsters Local 206 in Springfield. He says Eugene Starbucks workers need to stay sharp.

“In these captive audience meetings that they’re going to be subjected to, they need to ask what the company’s going to do for them without a union contract," Stoehr said. "Are they gonna give them union healthcare, are the gonna give them union pension, are they gonna give them union wages? The answer to all those questions is “no.”

Meanwhile, some Eugene Starbucks workers say they’re still awaiting word from the National Labor Relations Board as to whether they can proceed with a vote to form a union at their six respective stores.

Copyright @2022, KLCC.

