Virtual webinar to share other ways to dispose of slash that don't involve fire

Forestry and environmental officials are encouraging people to learn alternatives to burning for eliminating wood debris and foliage, commonly called “slash.”

A virtual webinar scheduled for May 9th is for anyone working with forests, including loggers and property owners whose land may fall beyond the Oregon Department of Forestry’s protection boundary.

Margaret Miller is an air quality planner and forester with the state Department of Environmental Quality, or DEQ.

“Basically anybody that’s working in forestry or managing woods, especially if you’re close to the I-5 corridor.," she told KLCC. "You’re gonna potentially fall outside of that ODF protection boundary and need to be managing your slash in an alternative way.”

The webinar is a collaborative effort between the DEQ, ODF, and Oregon’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Concerns over air quality and wildfire risk have risen in recent years, as hotter, drier weather has created tinderbox conditions in parts of Oregon and beyond.

The free virtual training is on May 9, 2022 from 9-11:15 a.m. It's open to all interested parties and individuals. To register, visit slashmanagement.brownpapertickets.com .

