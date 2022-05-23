© 2022 KLCC

Springfielders can help name a new park

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published May 23, 2022 at 9:01 AM PDT
aerial3.jpg
Willamalane
An aerial view of the park property in north Springfield.

A new park is coming to north Springfield and with it the chance to come up with a name. Willamalane Park and Recreation District is asking locals to offer their name ideas for the new facility, which is on six acres near Briggs Middle School.

Eric Adams is with Willamalane. He said the park will include a bicycle playground and skills course.

“We’re looking maybe for names that would be somewhat evocative of cycling or bicycling. But certainly open to other suggestions,” he said. “Just hoping that folks will be creative and have some ideas that will resonate well with the rest of the community when we put it out for a vote.”

Adams said you can submit your suggested park name along with an explanation of why you chose it by June 12. A committee will choose 3 finalists and the district will open it up to a vote in late June.

CRC-Fallon-NV-4175.jpg
The new park will include a bicycle playground

The park is expected to open in the fall.

Community members can submit name ideas here: https://www.willamalane.org/pierce_park.php

Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is News Director at KLCC. She started out in public radio as a news volunteer with KLCC in 2000. She then worked for the Northwest News Network as a correspondent in Richland, Washington. And, she served as a host and News Director at KAZU in Monterey. At KLCC, Rachael has been the Morning Edition host and a general assignment reporter covering politics, the environment, education, and the arts.
