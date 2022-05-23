Springfielders can help name a new park

A new park is coming to north Springfield and with it the chance to come up with a name. Willamalane Park and Recreation District is asking locals to offer their name ideas for the new facility, which is on six acres near Briggs Middle School.

Eric Adams is with Willamalane. He said the park will include a bicycle playground and skills course.

“We’re looking maybe for names that would be somewhat evocative of cycling or bicycling. But certainly open to other suggestions,” he said. “Just hoping that folks will be creative and have some ideas that will resonate well with the rest of the community when we put it out for a vote.”

Adams said you can submit your suggested park name along with an explanation of why you chose it by June 12. A committee will choose 3 finalists and the district will open it up to a vote in late June.

The new park will include a bicycle playground

The park is expected to open in the fall.