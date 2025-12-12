OSP seeks public's help to find poacher

Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help to locate the person or persons responsible for the waste of one cow elk in Lincoln County near Waldport.

On November 28, 2025, Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to a report of a dead cow elk in the Alsea Unit within the Siuslaw National Forest.

The cow elk was found in a remote area near the end of U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Road 3462, off the main USFS 58 Boundary Road.

The entire cow elk had been shot and left to waste. Additionally, the intestinal remains of a bull elk were discovered nearby, indicating that someone had likely shot and taken a bull elk from the same area around the same time.

The investigation determined the elk were most likely shot sometime between November 22 and November 24.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, call *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone, or email TIP@osp.oregon.gov.

Please reference case number SP25-482212.

