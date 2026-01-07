© 2026 KLCC

KLCC Information Session: Strategies for Charitable Giving

KLCC | By Ronnel Curry
Published January 7, 2026 at 2:32 PM PST

What: Plan Your Legacy: Join KLCC’s 5th Annual "Strategies of Charitable Giving" Information Session
Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026
Time: 12pm - 1:30pm
Where: Virtual (Zoom) or in person (limited capacity)

KLCC invites you to our 6th annual "Stratgies of Charitable Gift Planning" information sesson. This complimentary, Zoom meeting is designed to help you navigate the future of your charitable giving with confidence. Join us Thursday, February 5, 2026, for a free, no-commitment information session exploring strategic ways to support the causes you care about now and in the future.

With significant updates arriving via the 2026 Tax Bill, our experts will provide a timely look at how new regulations may affect your giving strategy and tax benefits.

Our experienced panel of local professionals will dive into essential tools such as Donor Advised Funds, Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs), and the nuances of wills vs. trusts. Featuring insights from financial planner Aimee Butler (FocusPartners Wealth), estate attorney Shawn Walker (Gleaves Swearingen), and Certified Public Accountant Pam Whyte (Emge & Whyte).

This session includes a dedicated time to answer your questions and also help you decide on the best next steps for you and your family. A packet of information will be provided for all attendees.

For those who prefer to not navigate Zoom alone, we have limited space for guests at the KLCC studios. Just let us know if you would like to join in person when you register using the link below.

Click Here to Register for the February 5th Session

Questions? Please contact Ronnel Curry, KLCC's Director of Philanthropy at rcurry@klcc.org or by phone at (541) 463-6005.
Ronnel Curry
Ronnel Curry is the Director of Philanthropy at KLCC as of 7/1/17. She is in charge of developing new station revenue through major gifts, planned giving and grants. She also manages the Tower Society and Producer's Circle groups of members who give a leadership gift of $1,200 and more annually.
