KLCC Information Session: Strategies for Charitable Giving

What: Plan Your Legacy: Join KLCC’s 5th Annual "Strategies of Charitable Giving" Information Session

Date: Thursday, February 5, 2026

Time: 12pm - 1:30pm

Where: Virtual (Zoom) or in person (limited capacity)

KLCC invites you to our 6th annual "Stratgies of Charitable Gift Planning" information sesson. This complimentary, Zoom meeting is designed to help you navigate the future of your charitable giving with confidence. Join us Thursday, February 5, 2026, for a free, no-commitment information session exploring strategic ways to support the causes you care about now and in the future.

With significant updates arriving via the 2026 Tax Bill, our experts will provide a timely look at how new regulations may affect your giving strategy and tax benefits.

Our experienced panel of local professionals will dive into essential tools such as Donor Advised Funds, Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs), and the nuances of wills vs. trusts. Featuring insights from financial planner Aimee Butler (FocusPartners Wealth), estate attorney Shawn Walker (Gleaves Swearingen), and Certified Public Accountant Pam Whyte (Emge & Whyte).

This session includes a dedicated time to answer your questions and also help you decide on the best next steps for you and your family. A packet of information will be provided for all attendees.

For those who prefer to not navigate Zoom alone, we have limited space for guests at the KLCC studios. Just let us know if you would like to join in person when you register using the link below.

Click Here to Register for the February 5th Session

Questions? Please contact Ronnel Curry, KLCC's Director of Philanthropy at rcurry@klcc.org or by phone at (541) 463-6005.