© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UO Track and Field finishes runner-up at NCAA Division I Indoor Championships

KLCC
Published March 16, 2026 at 11:15 AM PDT

The University of Oregon track and field team finished runner-up on both the men’s and women’s sides at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Individually, Peyton Bair won the heptathlon national title and broke the Oregon school record. Wilma Nielsen captured the women’s mile title, and Aaliyah McCormick won the 60-meter hurdles.

Aiden Carter also scored for Oregon, placing ninth in the heptathlon with a lifetime-best 5,908 points, moving him to fifth all-time in program history.

Arkansas won the men’s team title, while Georgia took the women’s championship.
Tags
UO DucksNCAA Track and Field
Related Content