UO Track and Field finishes runner-up at NCAA Division I Indoor Championships

The University of Oregon track and field team finished runner-up on both the men’s and women’s sides at the NCAA Division I Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Individually, Peyton Bair won the heptathlon national title and broke the Oregon school record. Wilma Nielsen captured the women’s mile title, and Aaliyah McCormick won the 60-meter hurdles.

Aiden Carter also scored for Oregon, placing ninth in the heptathlon with a lifetime-best 5,908 points, moving him to fifth all-time in program history.

Arkansas won the men’s team title, while Georgia took the women’s championship.

