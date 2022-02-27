Report: Americans feel isolated and anxious, but not polarized as commonly believed

A “civic virus” is dividing and isolating Americans, according to a nationwide survey with 16 focus groups, including one in Lane County.

In its report, the Harwood Institute – a community-focused non-profit – challenges the notion that Americans are more polarized than ever. Founder Rich Harwood told KLCC that politicians, social media, and the news media have exploited people’s sense of isolation and fear to further their own ends. He said in talking to focus groups last year, there was a lot of similar dismay with the powers that be, but little actual antagonism towards their fellow citizens.

“And I am reminded of a woman in Lane County," said Harwood. "A comment she made has stuck with me all this time since last July, where she said ‘We’re untethered from our core beliefs, and we are untethered from one another.’”

Harwood says if Americans can get past the polarizing mindset, they can help the country avoid a perilous and divisive path.

