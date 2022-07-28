The 37th Oregon Asian Celebration marks the year of the tiger

The 37th annual Oregon Asian Celebration in Eugene’s Alton Baker Park is set for Saturday.

Oregon Asian Celebration website. This year's poster for the 2022 OAC.

The event will feature music, martial arts, dancing, and food representing a vast variety of Asian cultures. It’s also the second year that the Oregon Asian Celebration and the Obon and Taiko Drumming Festival are teaming up.

OAC executive director David Tam shared this celebration’s theme with KLCC.

“The year of the water tiger, which really symbolizes a year of renewal,” said Tam. “And the tiger symbolizes a sense of leadership, courage, and strength. And I think that represents our community as we are today. Y’know, we’ve gone through some tumultuous times and we still are.”

Tam recommended people review the event website to plan their day, and to hydrate as the regional heat wave will stretch into the weekend. He said it has been a great dream of his to see the Oregon Asian Celebration be a free event for locals, and was grateful for community support and sponsors.

The event goes from 10am – 9pm.

Note: KLCC is a sponsor of the Oregon Asian Celebration.