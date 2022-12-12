© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
Arts & Culture

Tribal casino revenues fund grants for non-profits; call for applications runs through December

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published December 12, 2022 at 4:27 PM PST
DSC01230.jpg
Photo provided by Richardson Media Relations.
Local kids play foosball at the Boys & Girls Club of Emerald Valley, which has received past grant money from the Three Rivers Foundation.

The charitable arm of the Three Rivers Casino has made an open call for non-profits in several Oregon counties to apply for over a million dollars in grant money.

DSC05572.jpg
Photo provided by Richardson Media Relations.
Patrons at the Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence, Oregon.

The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians established the Three Rivers Foundation 11 years ago. It distributes casino profits to other groups in need.

Coordinators are encouraging non-profits in Lane, Curry, Coos, Lincoln, and Douglas Counties to apply. Some government agencies and federally recognized tribes in Oregon are also eligible.

Shelby Erickson is the foundation’s grant administrator.

“We typically look at different priorities when we receive applications such as education, health, public safety, problem gambling, the arts, the environment, cultural activities, and even historic preservations.”

Erickson told KLCC that food shares and Boys & Girls Clubs have been recurring applicants. Last year’s total grant distribution was $1.4 million and she expects this year’s amount to be similar.

Grant applications are due December 31.

Brian Bull
