Eugene bookstore says Disney-signed book will go up for bid

Earlier this month, KLCC reported that a Eugene bookstore acquired a 1938 children’s book with Walt Disney’s signature and note to its owner.

The handwritten autograph and message have now been authenticated twice, and Tsunami Books’ general manager, Scott Landfield, tells KLCC that “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will go up on eBay on Tuesday.

The starting bid is $5,000.

A Eugene woman, Janet Moursund, got the book from her aunt and uncle in 1942, when she was four-years-old. She and Tsunami Books will split the sales profits 50-50.

