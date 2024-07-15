Photos from the 2024 Oregon Country Fair
1 of 7 — MainStage_CaliforniaHoneydrops.jpg
The California Honeydrops were one of the bands that played the Main Stage at the 2024 Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
2 of 7 — FlowerPowerOnThePathjpg.jpg
While the weather was hot, the Oregon County Fair offered plenty of shady areas.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
3 of 7 — KarenAndSteveAtBoothwithPaulNeville.jpg
Author Paul Neville stops by the KLCC booth at the Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
4 of 7 — JasonBrownFromKLCCHotTub.jpg
KLCC broadcast live from the 2024 Oregon Country Fair on Saturday and Sunday.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
5 of 7 — DuneLailaOnKeseyStage.jpg
Dune Laila was one of many musicians to play the Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
6 of 7 — dadweed_KeseyStage.jpg
Dadweed played a set at the Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
7 of 7 — MiniSailboatsOnLongTom.jpg
Mini sailboats on the Long Tom River.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
The 2024 edition of the Oregon Country Fair wrapped up Sunday evening. Click through the photo gallery for a sample of what visitors to the fair experienced.