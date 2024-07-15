© 2024 KLCC

Photos from the 2024 Oregon Country Fair

KLCC
Published July 15, 2024 at 9:50 AM PDT
A band playing on a stage in front of a crowd.
1 of 7  — MainStage_CaliforniaHoneydrops.jpg
The California Honeydrops were one of the bands that played the Main Stage at the 2024 Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
People walking on a shady path. A banner above the path reads "Flower Power."
2 of 7  — FlowerPowerOnThePathjpg.jpg
While the weather was hot, the Oregon County Fair offered plenty of shady areas.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
A booth that says "KLCC" across the top. Two people are sitting in the booth. One person is standing in front of it.
3 of 7  — KarenAndSteveAtBoothwithPaulNeville.jpg
Author Paul Neville stops by the KLCC booth at the Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
A banner says KLCC 89.7. It is on a wooden structure surrounded by trees.
4 of 7  — JasonBrownFromKLCCHotTub.jpg
KLCC broadcast live from the 2024 Oregon Country Fair on Saturday and Sunday.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
People sitting on benches watching a musician.
5 of 7  — DuneLailaOnKeseyStage.jpg
Dune Laila was one of many musicians to play the Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
People sit and watch musicians on an outdoor stage.
6 of 7  — dadweed_KeseyStage.jpg
Dadweed played a set at the Oregon Country Fair.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC
Small boats on a small river. These boats could carry something no larger than a medium-sized rat.
7 of 7  — MiniSailboatsOnLongTom.jpg
Mini sailboats on the Long Tom River.
Rachael McDonald / KLCC

The 2024 edition of the Oregon Country Fair wrapped up Sunday evening. Click through the photo gallery for a sample of what visitors to the fair experienced.
Tags
Arts & Culture Oregon Country Fair
